Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Share Price

News articles about Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nu Skin Enterprises earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 1,113,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $531.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $1,704,400 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

