Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.12

Headlines about Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Utilities earned a news impact score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) opened at 73.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.12” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/somewhat-critical-media-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-chesapeake-utilities-cpk-stock-price-updated.html.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $96,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $793,120. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company operates through two segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Company provides natural gas distribution and transmission; natural gas supply, gathering, processing and marketing; electric distribution and generation; propane distribution; propane and crude oil wholesale marketing; steam generation, and other energy-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.