Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Omega Protein (OME) Stock Price

News articles about Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omega Protein earned a media sentiment score of -0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 55 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OME. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Protein in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research downgraded Omega Protein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Protein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) opened at 20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.29. Omega Protein has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Omega Protein had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company earned $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Omega Protein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Protein will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

Omega Protein Company Profile

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

