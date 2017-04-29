Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Likely to Impact Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Price

Media stories about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchrony Financial earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded down 15.89% on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,376,187 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.37 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $292,978.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,727.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $25,611.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $339,056 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

