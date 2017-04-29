SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 109,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,934 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America Corp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.63 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 103,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $4,659,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $153,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,106.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,440,760 shares of company stock valued at $291,341,238. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

