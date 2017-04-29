SOCO International plc (SIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.14 ($1.97).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.98) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on SOCO International plc from GBX 158 ($2.02) to GBX 148 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.49) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Peel Hunt started coverage on SOCO International plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 146.25. 167,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 482.12 million. SOCO International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 115.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 168.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from SOCO International plc’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

SOCO International plc Company Profile

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

