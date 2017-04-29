Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,179,903 shares, a drop of 4.6% from the February 28th total of 8,578,815 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.1 days.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Warehime acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $547,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 3.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 35.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. Snyder's-Lance has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Snyder's-Lance had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business earned $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snyder's-Lance will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

