Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) Plans €0.58 Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.58 ($0.63) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) opened at 2062.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.84 billion. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,503.93 and a one year high of GBX 2,260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,110.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,990.82.

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($32.46), for a total value of £127,838.65 ($163,434.74).

SKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc from GBX 1,915 ($24.48) to GBX 2,080 ($26.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc from GBX 2,460 ($31.45) to GBX 2,500 ($31.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc from GBX 2,300 ($29.40) to GBX 2,460 ($31.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.68) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group plc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture of paper-based packaging products, with operations in Europe, Latin America, the United States and Canada. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solidboard, graphic board and bag-in-box.

