Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMGZY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.73 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Smiths Group PLC an industry rank of 180 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMGZY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Smiths Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smiths Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Smiths Group PLC (NASDAQ:SMGZY) traded up 0.67% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,248 shares. Smiths Group PLC has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

About Smiths Group PLC

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

