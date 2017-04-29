Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smith & Nephew plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,751 shares. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Smith & Nephew plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/smith-nephew-plc-snn-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-05.html.

Smith & Nephew plc Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.