SLM Corp (SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of SLM Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SLM Corp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SLM Corp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SLM Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) traded down 0.79% on Monday, reaching $12.54. 3,064,490 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.27. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. SLM Corp had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SLM Corp will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $2,223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 740,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $225,901.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,069. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 924.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 842,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 760,646 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 59.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM Corp

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

