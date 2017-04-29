Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Headlines about Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Skyworks Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brean Capital upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 4.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,246 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.88. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $105.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business earned $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $5,018,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,481,064. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

