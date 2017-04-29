Six Flags Entertainment Corp to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) opened at 62.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.18. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Six Flags Entertainment Corp had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after buying an additional 808,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,628,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the third quarter valued at $37,501,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,818,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,927,000 after buying an additional 405,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the first quarter valued at $17,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 78,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $5,137,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,540,794 shares in the company, valued at $230,293,241.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett Petit sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,623.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,690 shares of company stock worth $7,223,281 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

