SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report sales of $326.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.74 million to $341.52 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $328.5 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $326.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.9 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.02 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 583,000 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,700,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $16,706,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,033,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 582,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 376,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

