FY2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Raised by Analyst

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.43. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) opened at 165.26 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 39.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 119.25%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

