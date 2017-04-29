Silver Spring Networks Inc (SSNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silver Spring Networks Inc (NYSE:SSNI) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silver Spring Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.22). Silver Spring Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silver Spring Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silver Spring Networks.

Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company earned $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. Silver Spring Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital lowered Silver Spring Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Williams Financial Group lowered Silver Spring Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Silver Spring Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) traded up 2.76% on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 233,680 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Silver Spring Networks has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $591.42 million.

In related news, insider Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 28,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $340,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Vaswani sold 25,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $281,237.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,178.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,648 shares of company stock worth $634,703 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silver Spring Networks by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 136,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 610,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 517,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Silver Spring Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 347,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Spring Networks Company Profile

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

