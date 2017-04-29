Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.98.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) opened at 48.55 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

