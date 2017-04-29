Siemens AG (SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Siemens AG (NASDAQ:SIEGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIEGY. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens AG in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Siemens AG in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Siemens AG (NASDAQ:SIEGY) traded down 0.314% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.709. The stock had a trading volume of 96,969 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.851. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is a technology company with activities in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization. The Company is also a supplier of systems for power generation and transmission, as well as medical diagnosis. It operates through nine segments: Power and Gas; Wind Power and Renewables; Energy Management; Building Technologies; Mobility; Digital Factory; Process Industries and Drives; Healthineers, and Financial Services.

