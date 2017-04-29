Shutterfly (SFLY) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shutterfly earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. 481,036 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 148.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $191.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.34 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Shutterfly from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In other Shutterfly news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $41,715.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $208,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,302.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,837 shares of company stock worth $1,556,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

