Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Short Interest Up 1.1% in April

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,138,447 shares, a growth of 1.1% from the March 31st total of 5,080,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 481,036 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.19. Shutterfly had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $191.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Shutterfly’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterfly will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Shutterfly from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterfly from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shutterfly from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other news, SVP John Boris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 7,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $363,511.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $1,556,125 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Shutterfly during the first quarter worth about $180,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Shutterfly during the third quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shutterfly during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Short Interest Up 1.1% in April” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/shutterfly-inc-sfly-short-interest-up-1-1-in-april.html.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.