Short Interest in Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) Grows By 35.1%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,838,505 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 2,101,728 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) opened at 1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $31.90 million. Zosano Pharma Corp has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZSAN. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Zosano Pharma Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zosano Pharma Corp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 1,099,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $2,210,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zosano Pharma Corp stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 318,450 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 6.62% of Zosano Pharma Corp worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company has developed a transdermal microneedle patch system to deliver its formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a range of indications. Its microneedle patch system offers consistent drug delivery and improved ease of use and room-temperature stability.

