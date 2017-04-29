Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Short Interest Up 4.8% in March

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,301 shares, a growth of 4.8% from the March 15th total of 950,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) opened at 10.44 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $280.29 million. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business earned $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post ($2.36) EPS for the current year.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Instinet started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

