Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,177 shares, a decrease of 0.6% from the March 15th total of 315,104 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $13,841,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded down 1.28% on Friday, reaching $8.47. 59,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The firm’s market cap is $286.69 million.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The company earned $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

