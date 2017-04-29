TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Short Interest Up 20.9% in March

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,443,471 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 8,640,766 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,134,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $87,787.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $78,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,511,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 635,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 57,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 108,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded down 7.53% on Friday, hitting $11.05. 2,435,861 shares of the stock were exchanged. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The firm’s market capitalization is $627.41 million.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $28.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $30.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

