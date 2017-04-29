Short Interest in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Decreases By 18.3%

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,671,985 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 6,938,317 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Stericycle from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 85.34 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm earned $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Stericycle will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.22 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike S. Zafirovski purchased 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $250,156.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $250,156.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

