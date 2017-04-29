Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Drops By 7.6%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 119,147 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 128,966 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) remained flat at $1.13 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 989,719 shares. The firm’s market cap is $13.89 million. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post ($0.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,104,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Smith Micro Software comprises 2.2% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned 8.96% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wireless and Graphics. The Company offers multi-platform, modular solutions organized into three product families, including NetWise, CommSuite and QuickLink. For mobile network operators, NetWise helps reduce cellular congestion and optimize data traffic across third-generation (3G), fourth-generation (4G) and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks.

