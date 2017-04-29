Short Interest in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Declines By 5.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,090,579 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 14,883,028 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) opened at 3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock’s market cap is $365.34 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 81.99% and a negative return on equity of 75.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post ($0.90) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 536,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after buying an additional 345,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

