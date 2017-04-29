Nike Inc (NKE) Short Interest Up 14.0% in March

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,657,381 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 34,786,985 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,505,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.25 to $55.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.66.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,731 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,092,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Thompson, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,000 shares of company stock worth $37,123,800. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,143,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,401,251,000 after buying an additional 13,953,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,411,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,446,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

