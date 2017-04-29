Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp (MPACU) Short Interest Down 99.7% in March

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPACU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,009 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 610,382 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPACU) opened at 10.03 on Friday. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp Company Profile

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not identified any business combination target.

