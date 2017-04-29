Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,705,208 shares, a drop of 1.0% from the February 28th total of 4,753,978 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) opened at 111.17 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company’s market cap is $2.33 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $1.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 6,879 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $711,219.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,760.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 4,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,820. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/short-interest-in-ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd-declines-by-1-0-updated.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.