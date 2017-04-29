Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,794 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 1,021,199 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLI shares. Citigroup Inc lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) traded down 0.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 473,750 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $966.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/short-interest-in-hollysys-automation-technologies-ltd-holi-drops-by-28-8-updated.html.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.