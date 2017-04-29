Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Short Interest Update

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,526,502 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 5,194,122 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 1.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 429,115 shares of the company traded hands. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 31,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $1,037,606.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,356.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,462,000. Oxford Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Century Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

