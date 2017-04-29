Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Short Interest Down 1.5% in March

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,107,866 shares, a drop of 1.5% from the February 28th total of 1,125,245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,633 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Fidelity Southern has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity Southern will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Fidelity Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 237.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after buying an additional 862,825 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 100.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Siena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter worth $6,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,928,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

