Short Interest in Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Drops By 10.8%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,813,292 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 4,272,801 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,497,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Ravi Thakur sold 20,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Beeler sold 1,100,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $26,455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,652,329 shares of company stock valued at $63,797,512 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coupa Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Coupa Software by 40.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.91 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 357,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The company’s market cap is $1.40 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post ($0.52) EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

