Short Interest in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Expands By 12.2%

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,632,970 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 4,131,012 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.6 days.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, insider Troy D. Rosser sold 2,715 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $75,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,041 shares in the company, valued at $559,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,154 shares of company stock worth $225,621. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after buying an additional 508,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) traded up 0.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,645 shares. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business earned $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

