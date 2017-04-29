ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (CCIH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,581 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 194,517 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ChinaCache International Holdings (NASDAQ:CCIH) traded up 2.70% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 74,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ChinaCache International Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $30.03 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

ChinaCache International Holdings (NASDAQ:CCIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.93. ChinaCache International Holdings had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChinaCache International Holdings will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChinaCache International Holdings by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in ChinaCache International Holdings by 33.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 187,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ChinaCache International Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ChinaCache International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChinaCache International Holdings

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (ChinaCache) is a holding Company. The Company provides a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies and other enterprises to manage the scalability of their online services and applications. Its across the nation service platform, which consists of its network, servers and software, is designed to handle planned and unplanned peaks without upfront and ongoing capital outlay and other investments on the part of its customers.

