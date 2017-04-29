Short Interest in Biostage Inc (BSTG) Expands By 30.9%

Biostage Inc (NASDAQ:BSTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,857,269 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 2,183,278 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,041,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG) opened at 0.345 on Friday. Biostage has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.81 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Biostage will post ($0.81) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biostage in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, formerly Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. Its Cellframe technology consists of a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient’s own cells.

