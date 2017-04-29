Avinger Inc (AVGR) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,763 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 1,537,425 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) traded down 1.8147% on Friday, hitting $0.5627. 588,155 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $13.46 million. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business earned $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 322.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,090.68%. Analysts predict that Avinger will post ($1.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avinger by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avinger by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Avinger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The Company focuses on introducing products based on its lumivascular platform, which is an intravascular image-guided system.

