Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Grows By 3.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,053,616 shares, an increase of 3.3% from the March 15th total of 1,988,097 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) traded down 7.13% on Friday, reaching $5.21. 302,257 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $74.08 million.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company earned $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 27.52%. American Superconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post ($1.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $491,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.50) on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.93.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

