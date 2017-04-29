Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 660,911 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 501,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 859.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) opened at 25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business earned $234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, March 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

