Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.70 to $130.76 in a report on Monday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other McDonald's Co. news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

