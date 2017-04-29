ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $85.56, but opened at $90.92. Zacks Investment Research now has a $106.00 price target on the stock. ServiceNow shares last traded at $94.33, with a volume of 4,690,377 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow's adjusted loss widened in the first-quarter 2017. However, results showed that the company is rapidly penetrating the non-ITSM markets like customer service, human resource and security. The company is benefiting from growing adoption of its platform and tools in the Global 2000 (G2K) companies, as defined by Forbes. Its non-G2K customer base is also growing fast. We believe that the company’s expanding product portfolio, increasing multi-product customer base and strong renewal rate will help the company easily achieve its long-term revenue growth target of $4 billion. ServiceNow has outperformed the Zacks categorised IT services industry on a year-to-date basis. However, stiff competition in the non-ITSM market and modest growth at professional business service segment are major concerns. Moreover, the company is yet to report profit, which doesn’t augur well for investor confidence.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $118.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In related news, CRO David Schneider sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $205,862.54. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,062.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $8,657,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,972.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,243 shares of company stock worth $50,250,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The firm’s market cap is $15.87 billion.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company earned $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/servicenow-inc-now-shares-gap-up-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.