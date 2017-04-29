Service Co. International (SCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Service Corp. is the largest provider of funeral and cemetery services in the world. The funeral and cemetery operations consist of the Company’s funeral service locations, cemeteries and related businesses. The financial services operations represent a combination of the Company’s insurance operations primarily related to the funding of prearranged funeral contracts and a lending subsidiary, which previously provided capital financing for independent funeral home and cemetery operations. “

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 32.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business earned $777.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $4,191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $3,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,074,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,834 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,444. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

