Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seres Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at 9.83 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $396.82 million. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 million. Seres Therapeutics’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.75) earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

