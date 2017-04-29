Senomyx Inc. (SNMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Senomyx Inc. (NASDAQ:SNMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Senomyx is using proprietary taste receptor technologies to discover and develop novel flavor ingredients. These include new flavors such as Savory Flavors and Cooling Flavors, as well as flavor modulators such as Bitter Blockers and enhancers of Sweet and Salt tastes. Senomyx is also engaged in a new effort to discover and develop natural high-potency sweeteners. The Company has product discovery and development collaborations with global food, beverage, and ingredient supply companies, some of which are currently marketing products that contain Senomyx’s flavor ingredients. “

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) opened at 1.05 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $48.09 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Senomyx has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Senomyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The company earned $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Senomyx will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senomyx news, CEO John Poyhonen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Senomyx during the third quarter worth about $20,660,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Senomyx by 22.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Senomyx by 34.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senomyx during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc is focused on using taste receptor technologies to discover, develop and commercialize flavor ingredients for the packaged food, beverage and ingredient supply industries. The Company operates through development and commercialization of flavor ingredients segment. It is engaged in the discovery, development and/or commercialization of flavor ingredients through over five programs.

