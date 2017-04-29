Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (SMI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) opened at 6.29 on Friday. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.67.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture and trading of integrated circuits (IC). Its products include power management ICs, image sensors, eFlash, embedded microprocessor, touch controller ICs, fingerprint sensors and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) sensors, among others.

