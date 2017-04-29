Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,529 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 789,717 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $124,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $75,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,642 shares of company stock valued at $940,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) opened at 52.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $600.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post $2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.65 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

