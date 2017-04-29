Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.25

News articles about Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Select Medical Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 39 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,766 shares. Select Medical Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Select Medical Holdings had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Select Medical Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Select Medical Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Medical Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Select Medical Holdings news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,303.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

