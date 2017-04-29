Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.25

News stories about Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Select Comfort Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) opened at 30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.69. Select Comfort Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business earned $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Select Comfort Corp. had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCSS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Comfort Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America Corp restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Comfort Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 40,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,293,079.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,204 shares of company stock worth $5,841,399 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

