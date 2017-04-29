SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.39). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business earned $267.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) traded up 1.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 1,736,277 shares of the stock were exchanged. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s market cap is $1.38 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. It owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. It has a diversified portfolio of approximately 10 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States. Its theme parks feature a range of rides, shows and other attractions.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.