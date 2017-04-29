SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.39). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business earned $267.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) traded up 1.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 1,736,277 shares of the stock were exchanged. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s market cap is $1.38 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

WARNING: “SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/seaworld-entertainment-inc-seas-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-54-per-share-updated.html.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. It owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. It has a diversified portfolio of approximately 10 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States. Its theme parks feature a range of rides, shows and other attractions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.